Union budget holistic, takes care of all: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi BJP on hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 announced on Tuesday, calling it "holistic" and "development-oriented" benefitting all sections of the society, particularly youth and women.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said this fiscal year's budget is beneficial for the country's youth as it directly allows income tax relief for the newly employed and the 50 per cent standard deduction relief is going to benefit the entire salaried class.

"It's a holistic, development-oriented budget that will benefit all, especially the youth and women of the country," he said.

The increase in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana allocation, however, is unlikely to benefit the financially weaker sections in Delhi as the Arvind Kejriwal government has not implemented it, Sachdeva claimed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said the Union Budget has once again proved to be a "betrayal" for the people of the national capital.

She stressed that despite paying Rs 2.32 lakh crore in taxes to the BJP-led Centre, the national capital has not got even a single penny.

The allocation for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in the Union Budget 2024-25 remained stagnant at Rs 1,168 crore, the same amount allotted in 2023-24.

Hailing the budget announcements, Sachdeva highlighted the benefits announced for women, such as special training programmes and development of women hostels and childcare centres, announced in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said various schemes have been announced in the budget for urban development and welfare of farmers.

He also praised the special plan focusing on expansion of roads, announced by Sitharaman.

Reduction of custom duties on mobile phones, cancer medicines, batteries used in electric vehicles, gold and silver, as well as lowering of taxes on clothes and shoes, will directly benefit the common people, Bidhuri said.

"The first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term is a comprehensive budget and it takes care of every section and sector. This budget is a road map for a developed India," the MP said.

It will fulfill the vision and dream of a developed India by 2047, he asserted.