Union budget huge disappointment: TN CM

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre for ignoring Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was a huge disappointment to the state.

The interests of Tamil Nadu have been completely ignored and the budget has got nothing for the poor, women, farmers and the marginalised, he said.

"As Tamil Nadu gears for the assembly elections, we expected at least this year that the state would be visible to the eyes of the Union BJP government and our voices will be heard by them. However, this year too, the BJP government has delivered only disappointment," he said in a statement here.

He charged that the demand from various states, including Tamil Nadu to increase the states' share of total tax revenue from 41 per cent to 50 per cent was "ignored" once again.

"The announcement that devolution will remain at 41 per cent is disappointing," he said.