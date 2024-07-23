Union budget ignores Jharkhand completely: Congress

Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Tuesday criticised the Union budget, alleging that it has completely ignored the state and its people.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in Parliament.

"The Union budget has nothing for Jharkhand. Under political pressure, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been given many things but the tribal-dominated state has been completely ignored," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

"Jharkhand suffers the Centre's apathy because it is ruled by a non-BJP government. It (Centre) wants to create pressure on the state government and evoke anger among the masses to serve their political agenda," he alleged.

Thakur said the BJP would face consequences in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

The state BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the Union budget has taken care of all sections of the society, particularly the low-income groups and middle-class families.

"This is a development-oriented budget and it would contribute a lot to achieve the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047," senior BJP leader Amar Bauri said.

Bauri, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said, "The budget has many things that would immensely help Jharkhand. It proposes PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan by adopting saturation coverage in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts. The project will cover 63,000 villages and benefit five crore tribal people out of the 12 crore tribal population in the country." He said that the 'Purvodaya' plan that has been coined for all-round development of the eastern region of the country would also benefit Jharkhand.

"I think the budget has taken care of all sections of the society, particularly youth, women, tribal, low-income groups and middle-class families," Bauri said. PTI SAN SAN ACD