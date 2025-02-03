Union Budget: Increase in medical seats will benefit Goa, says minister Rane

Panaji, Feb 3 (PTI) The announcement in the Union Budget about increase in medical seats will benefit Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-2026 on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 10,000 seats will be added in medical colleges next year towards the goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years.

"The Union budget has given thrust on medical education, which was a much needed initiative. The Union finance minister has announced a revolution in medical education by stating that additional 75,000 medical seats would be sanctioned. Goa will be one of the beneficiaries as the state is expecting 100 more seats for its MBBS course," Rane told reporters.

"The Budget reflects how Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to steer the nation towards progress. The announcement of day care cancer centres was the need of the hour since cases are rising in the country," Rane added.

In the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on February 1, there is provision for setting up day care cancer centres at all district hospitals over the next three years. Two hundred of these day care cancer centres would be established in 2025-26 itself.

Goa will benefit from the thrust on medical tourism, which in turn will boost the state's health and tourism sectors, Rane asserted.

"Such initiatives will attract international travellers to Goa in a bigger way," he added. PTI RPS BNM