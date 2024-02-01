Union budget is statement of visionary path, developed India: Tanavade

Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday said the union budget is a statement of "visionary path and developed India." In a statement here, Tanavade said the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity and create opportunities for all.

The budget is directed towards Viksit Bharat, he said, adding, "the nation is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.....under his visionary leadership this interim budget will benefit every citizen of the country." PTI RPS KRK