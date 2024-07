New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities in the country.

The programme aims at achieving saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

The programme will cover 63,000 tribal villages, benefitting 5 crore tribals, she said.