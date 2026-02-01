Union Budget: Law ministry's e-Courts project gets Rs 1,200 crore

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The law ministry's ambitious phase III of the e-Courts project, aimed at digitising all subordinate courts of the country, has been allocated Rs 1,200 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

According to the budget document, the project has received Rs 1,200 crore as against Rs 1,500 crore in the budget estimate.

In September 2023, the Union Cabinet approved phase III of the project as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore, to be implemented over four years.

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project has been under implementation since 2007 for the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) enablement of the Indian Judiciary. Phase II of the project concluded in 2023. PTI NAB RHL