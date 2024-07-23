Union budget lays down solid roadmap to maintain India's growth momentum: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, laid down a "solid roadmap to maintain India’s growth momentum".

He also said the 2024 Union budget stands out for its "unprecedented push" towards employment generation and powering small businesses.

''My compliments to Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji and her team for presenting a budget that lays down a solid roadmap to maintain India’s growth momentum and seeks to propel our economy to the world’s third largest, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji'', the chief minister posted on X.

Schemes such as PM’s Package for Employment and Skilling, one crore paid internship opportunities and employment-linked incentives will be game changers, he said.

''We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods. The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement our ongoing efforts like Mission Basundhara 3.0," Sarma said.

Enhanced allocation under the 'PM Awas Yojana' and other schemes such as 'PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan' will also have a net positive impact in Assam, he pointed out.

The infrastructure push via Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the states, focus on improving agricultural productivity, green energy initiatives and generous allocation for rural development will also have a multiplier effect on Assam’s growth, Sarma said.

''Last but not the least, #UnionBudget2024 has several progressive measures such as the review of the IT Act, withdrawal of Angel Tax, reducing the fiscal deficit, sustaining capex and several other measures (that) will ensure India remains the fastest growing economy in the years to come," Sarma added. PTI DG BDC