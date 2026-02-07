Union Budget lays strong foundation for inclusive growth, social justice: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a roadmap for inclusive development and a key step towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' 2047.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh said the budget placed a strong emphasis on social justice, welfare and the empowerment of marginalised sections of society.

He said allocations for sectors related to social justice and welfare have been increased by about 12.5 per cent to nearly Rs 14,800 crore, which would strengthen efforts for the upliftment of weaker and disadvantaged communities.

According to the minister, provisions exceeding Rs 9,200 crore have been made to enhance participation of Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes students and youth, expanding opportunities in education, skill development and employment.

For persons with disabilities, the budget has allocated around Rs 1,350 crore to support access to assistive devices, skill training and employment opportunities. Singh also highlighted the proposal to train more than 1.5 lakh caregivers for senior citizens, saying it would be especially beneficial for urban states such as Delhi.

In the healthcare sector, he said, steps to expand trauma care, emergency services and cancer day-care facilities would improve access to quality healthcare for vulnerable sections of society.

Highlighting the cooperation sector, Singh said it has received an allocation of about Rs 1,150 crore, marking an increase of nearly 45 per cent. He said the move would promote agriculture, digitalisation, training and employment, while also helping ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable prices through cooperative institutions and stores.

The minister added that efforts would be made in Delhi to strengthen training and institutional infrastructure to further promote the cooperative movement.

Singh said the budget reflects the ideals of social justice and equal opportunity envisioned by B R Ambedkar, with a focus on the welfare of the exploited, deprived and Antyodaya sections.