Union budget pro-people, progressive; reflects Viksit Bharat vision: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed the union budget for 2025-26, terming it pro-people and progressive, reflecting the vision for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the budget prioritised the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, including identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a pro-people and progressive budget," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Further, the CM observed that the budget marked a significant step toward national prosperity, serving as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint.

"Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country's economy. I welcome this budget," Naidu added.

Earlier, TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said that the zero income tax up to an income of Rs12 lakh per annum, as announced in the Union Budget, is a 'historic relief' for the middle class.

Tirunagari noted that this relief will enable more savings and provide greater spending power.

"Historic relief for the middle class. Zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh more savings, more spending power," she said in a post on 'X'.

Further, she observed that the new income tax bill coming next week would be simpler, clearer, and more taxpayer-friendly.

Referring to the Union Budget for fiscal 2025-26, Tirunagari said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has delivered, while "Congress only promised".

Further praising the government, she said that this is "a budget that puts India's hardworking middle class first".