Union Budget progressive, forward-looking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday described the Union Budget as "progressive and forward-looking", saying it would help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in Parliament earlier in the day.

In a post on X, Kumar said the Budget has been presented keeping in mind the goals of building a developed India.

"This budget is progressive and forward-looking. The central government has taken several steps to accelerate the pace of the country's development. It will turn the Viksit Bharat vision into reality", the CM said in the post.

"For presenting a better, progressive and forward-looking Budget, I extend my thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Jee," he said.

Kumar said the announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors marked a major push to modernise India’s rail infrastructure and improve long-distance connectivity.

"Among these, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor will prove beneficial for Bihar as well. Additionally, the Centre has announced the creation of 20 new national waterways across the country. Under this, ship repair facilities will be provided in Patna and Varanasi. The expansion of waterways will benefit many cities in Bihar, enhance the export facilities for the state's products, and boost commercial and business activities", the CM wrote.

Kumar said the Budget also announced the setting up of large textile parks and provisions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

"At the same time, the Budget has announced support of Rs 40,000 crore for semiconductors. This will create new employment opportunities for youth across the country, including in Bihar, and enable the country's economic development to accelerate at an even faster pace", he added.

The central government has announced that special focus will be given on the Purvodaya States and the North-Eastern Region to accelerate the speed of development and create more employment opportunities.

"Bihar will gain industrial investment, infrastructure, and more employment opportunities for youth through this. Besides, provisions made in the Budget for urban development, will give a new impetus to urbanisation in Bihar", the CM added.