Union Budget reflects political bankruptcy of Modi govt, Bengal: TMC

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and said the Union Budget reflected the fiscal and political bankruptcy of the regime.

In a social media post, the party dismissed the term 'Union Budget 2024', renaming it as the 'Andhra-Bihar Budget'.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi that "the net result is zero because Bengal has been constantly tortured and deprived." "You have seen how Bengal has been consistently deprived by this BJP government. Has there been a positive outcome of 12 BJP MPs elected from Bengal?," Banerjee said outside the Parliament complex.

Recalling Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's words "Jo Hamare Sath, Hum Unke Saath," (We will be on the side of those who support us), the Diamond Harbour MP said, "What he said has been proved today." "Just to save their government, they have allocated special packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. We don't have any problem with any state getting any allocation, but why should Bengal be deprived?", he said.

"Bengal has always led from the front in the country's freedom struggle. But the same Bengal has been deprived and people will surely give a befitting reply again," he commented.

"This BUDGET is a complete failure with ZERO WARRANTY, presented by a FAILED FINANCE MINISTER OF A FAILED GOVERNMENT. Instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government IMPLODES!," Banerjee later posted on X.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in a post on X said, "This budget should not be labeled as union budget. It is a budget to keep Andhra Pradesh and Bihar happy. To save one's chair and keeping some others in good humour." Accusing the Modi government of neglecting West Bengal and replicating successful social welfare schemes pioneered by the Mamata Banerjee administration, Ghosh emphasised that the Budget failed to address the nation's core issues and merely manipulated statistics and rhetoric.

Summing up his criticism, the former Rajya Sabha MP described the Budget proposals as emblematic of the Centre's financial and political bankruptcy.

BJP state spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya told PTI, the Union Budget will galvanise the development trajectory of entire eastern region of which Bengal is a part.

"The budget is growth oriented and aims at triggering the economic development and infrastructure development of the entire eastern region of which Bengal is a part. Only TMC fails to notice it as they believe development means painting every construction in white and blue," Bhattacharya said.

Praising the budget, BJP leader and state president of party's youth wing Indranil Khan referred to the waiving of basic customs duty on cancer medicines.

"The decision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji to waive basic customs duty on cancer drugs will cause major relief to patients fighting the ailment," Khan, a medical practitioner, said.

The Union Budget allocated substantial funds for Bihar, including over Rs 26,000 crore for highway development and Rs 11,500 crore for flood mitigation efforts.

Additional initiatives for Bihar encompassed new bridges over the Ganga, a new airport, a medical college, and advancements for Nalanda University and tourist attractions like the Nalanda-Rajgir corridor.

Gaya was designated as the headquarters for the Kolkata-Amritsar corridor, alongside plans for three new expressways and enhanced sports infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh received significant financial aid, including Rs 15,000 crore for the state capital's development, with ongoing commitments for future support.

The Budget also earmarked over Rs 3 lakh-crore for women-centric schemes, pledged to complete the Polavaram irrigation project, and announced a grant for backward regions in three districts of the state. PTI SUS MNB