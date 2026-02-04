Union budget reflects spirit of 'nation first': BJP leader

Sagar (MP), Feb 4 (PTI) BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Mahendra Singh has hailed the Union budget, saying it reflected the spirit of "nation first" and would pave the way for India to emerge as a global leader.

Addressing an interaction programme of traders and intellectuals at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, he said the budget 2026-27 fulfills the government's duties towards the people.

"This budget, with the spirit of nation first, will pave the way for making the country a leading nation in the world," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on February 1.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Centre was working in the interest of the country's 145 crore people through 240 welfare schemes, he said.

"India today is directly competing with the world's most prosperous countries in terms of development and is establishing its position at the global level," Singh added. PTI LAL NP