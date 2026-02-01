Union Budget reflects years of decisive governance focused on reforms, resilience: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Welcoming the Union Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said it reflects years of decisive governance focused on reforms, resilience, and people-centric growth.

In a post on 'X', the Janasena chief thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "forward-looking, reform-driven and youth-inspired Budget that strengthens India’s economic foundations".

Initiatives such as Rare Earth Corridors and East Coast Industrial Corridor, among others, aimed at Andhra Pradesh will be effectively translated into action, ensuring investment growth, large-scale employment and inclusive development across the state, he said.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by the NDA Government under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. This Budget reflects years of decisive governance focused on reforms, resilience, and people-centric growth. I sincerely commend Hon’ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji for presenting a forward-looking, reform-driven and youth-inspired Budget that strengthens India’s economic foundations," he said.

The budget is rooted in Sankalp, guided by Kartavya and driven by Yuva Shakti, empowering states, strengthening the poor and middle class, and building a confident and self-reliant India, he added. PTI GDK KH