Union budget: Rs 8.5k cr allocated for WR's Gujarat works, Rs 25k given to NHSRCL

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway said Rs 8,587 crore has been allocated for railway works on its network in Gujarat in the interim budget presented on Thursday, which is 14 times the Rs 580 crore average annual outlay between 2009 and 2014.

The WR release quoted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The release further said the outlay for Madhya Pradesh is Rs 15,143 crore, which is 24 times the average outlay of Rs. 632 crore from 2009 to 2014.

Total investment of Rs 30,789 crore is being made in Gujarat, where 97 per cent of the route has been electrified and 856 road overbridges and road underbridges have been constructed in the last 10 years, the WR release quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

"Twenty-eight 'one station one product' stalls are functional in Gujarat, while 87 stations in the state are being re-developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The work of redevelopment of Surat and Somnath stations is progressing at a very fast pace," Vishnaw was quoted as saying in the release.

As per the WR release, total gross outlay of Rs 18,093 crore has been made for the railway, which is an increase of 12 per cent when compared to 2023-24.

It said Rs 2662 crore will be made available for raising of speed to 160kmph/ 200 kmph on existing New Delhi-Mumbai route in order to achieve 12 hour travel time between the two mega cities.

"A sum of Rs 1330 crore has been allocated for new lines, Rs 2742 crore allocated for gauge conversion works, Rs 943 crore allocated for line doubling works, Rs 1196 crore for for ROBs, RUBs and level crossings, Rs 425 crore for signalling and telecommunications works, Rs 1135 crore for customer amenities, Rs 87 crore for electrification projects and Rs 2889 crore for yard remodelling and development works," the release said.

A National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) official said a sum of Rs 25,000 crore has been allocated for the corporation, which is executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, in the interim budget.

This sum was Rs 18,592 crore in the last fiscal, the official added. PTI KK BNM BNM