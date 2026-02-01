Union Budget: Telangana ''neglected'', says deputy CM

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday alleged that the state was "neglected" in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the state government had hoped that there would be something for Telangana in the Budget.

The Congress government in the state wanted to work together to achieve the "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) target set by the Centre by 2047 and has set an ambitious goal to become a 3 trillion dollar economy.

But the Centre has completely "neglected" Telangana in making budgetary allocations to several sectors towards achieving the goal, he alleged.

"The people of Telangana are watching the negligent attitude of the Centre towards the state," he said.

Along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state ministers had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union ministers and also went as a delegation along with Members of Parliament seeking funds for different projects being taken up in Telangana.

"We expected projects like Musi River rejuvenation, the Regional Ring Road, and Metro Rail to be included in the Budget. Nothing was allocated," he said.

The Centre said it was focusing on biopharma. At least in that, Telangana should have been considered. But even in that field, nothing was given, he said.

Even in the chemical parks announcement, Hyderabad did not figure, Vikramarka said.

"They mentioned a regional medical hub, but even in that, Telangana's name is missing. For Musi River rejuvenation, we met the Prime Minister and union ministers and expected support, but nothing has come," he said.

The deputy CM further said there was no allocation of funds to the state even for the tourism sector. Despite having such rich tourism potential, the Centre has "ignored" Telangana, he alleged.

In the semiconductor sector too, the Centre said they would examine proposals of Telangana. However, there was no announcement with regard to it in the Budget, he said.

He demanded that the Central government should provide assistance for setting up a semiconductor station in the state.

"What is required for economic growth was not provided. As a state government, it is our responsibility to continue meeting the Centre, and we will do so," he said.

Vikramarka said MPs from the state will meet Sitharaman and demand budget allocations for Telangana, adding there should be pressure on the Centre beyond party lines. PTI VVK GDK VVK SA