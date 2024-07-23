Union budget to ensure all-round development for poor people: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jul 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday termed the Union budget as a far-sighted and well-balanced document and said it would ensure all-round development for the poor, youth, farmers and women.

"The budget for 2024-25, tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will play a key role in materialising the dream of Viksit Bharat. This is also a bold initiative to fulfil the dream of Antyodaya", he wrote on Facebook.

Saha said, "The budget will strengthen the base for achieving a USD 5 trillion economy and it is a groundbreaking move for the future." PTI PS BDC