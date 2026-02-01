Union Budget to improve lives of poor, farmers: Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget, saying it would improve the standard of living of the poor, labourers, farmers, women and students.

The comprehensive, all-encompassing and inclusive budget will serve as the blueprint for the Modi government's visionary approach towards building a developed India, Soren posted on X.

"This Budget will improve the standard of living of the poor, labourers, farmers, women, students and ordinary people. It will enhance people’s capabilities and provide adequate resources and opportunities for earning to every family," Soren said.

He said accelerating the pace of the country’s economic growth was among the Budget’s priorities.

Soren said special attention had been given to increasing the income of farmers and small business owners through initiatives related to cashew, walnut, almond, coconut, coffee and fish farming.

He also said special provisions for khadi, handlooms and handicrafts would bring prosperity to the lives of weavers.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soren congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget aimed at advancing the country on the path to becoming a developed nation. PTI BS MNB