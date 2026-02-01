Union Budget well-balanced, forward looking, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Describing the Union Budget as "well-balanced and forward-looking", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said it reflects India’s self-reliance and will consolidate the country’s position in manufacturing.

Addressing a press conference at Kuppam, Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "well-balanced budget".

"The Union Budget is well balanced, forward looking. It reflects self reliance and will consolidate our position in manufacturing. This would strengthen the ease of doing business. The Budget would play a great role in promoting and strengthening MSMEs," he said.

He further said women, farmers and youth are given top priority and that the Budget would contribute to their empowerment.

Naidu said the Budget ultimately contributes to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of India becoming the world’s third-largest economy and achieving Viksit Bharat (developed nation). PTI GDK GDK KH