Union Budget will empower poor, middle-class: Former Jharkhand CMs

Jamshedpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief ministers Champai Soren and Raghubar Das on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget, saying it would empower the poor, the downtrodden and the middle-class.

The comprehensive, all-encompassing and inclusive budget will serve as the blueprint for the Modi government's visionary approach towards building a developed India, Soren posted on X.

"This Budget will improve the standard of living of the poor, labourers, farmers, women, students and ordinary people. It will enhance people’s capabilities and provide adequate resources and opportunities for earning to every family," Soren said.

He said accelerating the pace of the country’s economic growth was among the Budget’s priorities.

Soren said special attention had been given to increasing the income of farmers and small business owners through initiatives related to cashew, walnut, almond, coconut, coffee and fish farming.

He also said special provisions for khadi, handlooms and handicrafts would bring prosperity to the lives of weavers.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soren congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget aimed at advancing the country on the path to becoming a developed nation.

Das described the Budget as "visionary, aimed at making India a developed nation" while being a people-centric and welfare-oriented.

"The Budget will enable and empower villages, poor, youths, farmers, women, tribals, Dalits, backward and extremely backward classes, and the middle-class," the senior BJP leader added.

Extending gratitude on behalf of 4 crore Jharkhand residents, Das appreciated Modi and Sitharaman for this inclusive, comprehensive Budget dedicated to holistic development and welfare of every citizen and sector. PTI BS MNB