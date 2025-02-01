Union Budget will help accelerate Bihar's growth: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as one that was "positive" and would help in accelerating development of the state.

Kumar, whose JD(U) is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre, also profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a statement, the longest-serving CM of Bihar said the proposal for setting up a "Makhana board" will give a boost to cultivation of foxnuts, for which the state is known far and wide.

He also said greenfield airports proposed in the budget will go a long way in improving flight connectivity, which would give a fillip to the state's economic growth.