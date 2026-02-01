Union Budget will realise vision of Viksit Bharat: Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026-27 would lay the foundation for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in Parliament earlier in the day.

It was the ninth consecutive Budget presented by her.

Talking to reporters here, Choudhary said, "The Union Budget will strengthen people’s participation in India’s journey towards prosperity under the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ principle." The deputy CM highlighted that a high-speed rail corridor has been proposed to be built between Varanasi and Siliguri, which will benefit Bihar as it will pass through the state.

He also said Bihar would directly benefit from the proposal to develop the Varanasi–Patna inland waterway along with a maintenance factory, for which land has already been made available.

"Apart from this, medical trauma centres and ICUs will be built in all district headquarters hospitals, and three new Ayurveda institutes will be established," he added.