Union Budget's provisions will accelerate Jharkhand's development: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Sunday said provisions of the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal will accelerate Jharkhand's development.

He said Jharkhand will receive Rs 51,236 crore through tax devolution and over Rs 17,000 crore grants-in-aid in the financial year 2026-27.

"Jharkhand has received Rs 3.14 lakh crore through tax devolution and Rs 1.04 lakh grants-in-aid between 2014 and 2026. The state was given special assistance of Rs 11,567 crore for various projects from 2020-21 to January 2026," Rudy said, while speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi.

He said the railway budget has been doubled for the state since 2014 and 121 km of railway track has been constructed every year between 2014 and 2023.

"The railway budget of Rs 7,302 crore has been allotted to Jharkhand in 2026-27. The budget between 2009 and 2014 was a mere Rs 457 crore for the state," the former Union minister added.

Rudy said Deoghar airport is operational, while an airport at Jamshedpur is expected to start soon.

"The Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Greenfield Corridor, the construction of over 3,600 km of national highways, and road projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore are transforming the economic landscape of Jharkhand," he said.

The 2026-27 budget provides Jharkhand not only with resources, but also with opportunities and a direction towards long-term development, making the state a strong partner in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, he said.

"The Union Budget will strengthen the goal of a self-reliant India and also accelerate the development of states, especially Jharkhand, bringing them into the mainstream of progress," Rudy said. PTI SAN ACD