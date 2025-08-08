Union Cabinet approves budget for multidisciplinary education and research improvement scheme

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for the implementation of the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) scheme in 275 technical institutions comprising 175 engineering institutions and 100 polytechnics, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

It is a central sector scheme with a total financial implication of Rs 4,200 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Out of Rs 4,200 crore, there will be an external assistance of Rs 2,100 crore from the World Bank as a loan.

"An estimated 275 government and government-aided technical institutions are expected to be selected and supported under the scheme. This will include selected National Institutes of Technology (NITs), State Engineering Institutions, Polytechnics and Affiliating Technical Universities (ATUs).

"Apart from this, the state and UT (Union Territory) departments handling the technical education sector will also be supported through MERITE scheme. Further, about 7.5 lakh students will be benefitted from the scheme," an official statement said.