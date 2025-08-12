Union Cabinet approves Phase-IB of Lucknow Metro project at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Phase-IB of the Lucknow Metro project with a corridor length of 11.165 km at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

According to the government, on operationalisation of Phase-1B, Lucknow will have 34 km of active Metro rail network.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the government said that Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, marking a major expansion of the Metro rail network in the state capital.

The new corridor will introduce approximately 11.165 km of new Metro lines with 12 stations -- seven underground and five elevated -- improving public transportation in the oldest and the most densely-populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity, the statement said.

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate the key zones of Old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj and Chowk, it said.

It will also integrate the other key zones such as the King George’s Medical University (Medical College) and major tourist attractions such as Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza, besides the culinary destinations in a city known rich and historic food culture, the statement said.

"By bridging these vital areas with the Metro network, Phase-1B will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors," it said.

The Phase-1B of the project promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life.

By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase-1B will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability, the statement said. PTI BUN ARI