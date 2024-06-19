Union Cabinet approves Rs 2254 cr scheme to expand forensics infrastructure

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A Rs 2254.43 crore scheme for building forensic infrastructure in the country that include setting up of new campuses and laboratories among others was approved by the government on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the central sector project, the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFlES), with a total financial outlay of Rs 2254.43 crore to be implemented during 2024-25 to 2028-29, an official release said.

Under the scheme, forensic campuses and laboratories will be established and other infrastructure will be enhanced, it said.

Financial outlay of the scheme will be provisioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs from its own budget.

Under the scheme, campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will be established and Central Forensic Science Laboratories will be set up across the country.

The existing infrastructure of the Delhi campus of the NFSU will also be enhanced.

The government of India is committed to put in place an effective and efficient criminal justice system, based on scientific and timely forensic examination of evidence, the release said.

The scheme underscores the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process, leveraging the advancements in technology & evolving manifestations and methods of crime.

With the enactment of the new criminal laws, which mandates forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of 7 years or more, a significant increase in the workload of forensic science laboratories is expected.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, enacted last year, will come into effect from July 1.

These laws are set to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Further, there is a significant shortage of trained forensic manpower in the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in the country.

To meet this heightened demand, significant investment and enhancement in national forensic infrastructure is imperative, the release said.

The establishment of additional off-campuses of the NFSU and new Central Forensic Science Laboratories would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the case load and pendency of forensic laboratories and align with the government of India's goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90 per cent, it said. PTI ACB ZMN