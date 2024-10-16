Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,642-crore Varanasi-DDU multi-tracking project

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) multi-tracking project with an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore.

The proposed project includes a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga river and the addition of third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction route, among other infrastructural upgrades.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh,” a government statement said.

It added, “Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population.” According to the statement, the Varanasi-DDU Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

“To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of 3rd and 4th railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth,” the statement said.

“Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch,” it added.

Highlighting the enhancement of employment/self-employment opportunities, the official release stated that the project is result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

According to the government, the project, covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 kilometres.

“The Railways being an environmentally friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country and lower CO2 emissions (149 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of six crore trees,” the statement said. PTI SKC JP KVK KVK