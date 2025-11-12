Union Cabinet declares Red Fort blast a terrorist attack, vows swift justice

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the November 10 car explosion near the Red Fort, classifying it as a terrorist incident and directing agencies to expedite the investigation.

Reading out the resolution, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the attack was a “heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces” and that investigators must identify the perpetrators, collaborators and sponsors “with utmost urgency” to bring them to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, said those responsible “will not be spared.” The Prime Minister’s Office termed the blast a “cowardly assault on India’s sovereignty,” reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance stance on terror.

According to preliminary findings, the explosion occurred in a crowded area adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage site, leaving at least 13 people dead and injuring several others. Delhi Police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and registered a case, examining all angles including possible links to anti-national elements.

Home Minister Amit Shah is overseeing the probe. Officials said suspects have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir for questioning, and investigators are examining possible foreign linkages. Security has been stepped up across major landmarks in the capital.

Early forensic inputs point to a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, with the trigger mechanism, remote or timer, yet to be confirmed. The National Investigation Agency has been called in for technical support and coordination.

Political leaders across parties backed the government’s response. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the blast a “dark stain,” while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the Cabinet’s move as a unified national stand against terror.

The government announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed and free medical treatment for the injured. Many of the victims were local vendors and visitors in the area at the time of the explosion.

Reiterating India’s commitment to peace and internal security, the Cabinet said the incident was “not just an attack on Delhi,” but an assault on every citizen’s right to live without fear. The resolution called for a swift and professional probe to ensure accountability and deterrence.