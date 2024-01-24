Union Cabinet hails PM Modi as peoples' leader, pioneer of new era after Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the love and affection shown by the people towards him have established him as a "Jan Nayak".

A resolution read out by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting of the Union Cabinet also said the "people's movement" for the Ram temple has heralded a new narrative and described Modi as a pioneer of a new era.

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Modi.

"In 1947, the body of the country attained independence but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul took place on January 22, 2024," read the resolution adopted by the Cabinet.

"The kind of love you have received from the people has established you as 'peoples' leader' (Jan Nayak). But, after the ushering in of the new era, you have also emerged as the pioneer of the new era," the resolution said.

A Union Minister, who attended the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was an emotional moment for the entire cabinet as they felt blessed to be part of the council of ministers that was witness to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

"This temple has been built to last for 1,000 years. The work has been done to give a direction for a new India for 1,000 years. It would not be an exaggeration if we term this Union Cabinet as the Cabinet of the Millennium," read the resolution that was adopted at the meeting.

It noted that the tide of emotions reflected by the sea of humanity witnessed across the country on the day of Pran Pratishtha was unprecedented.

"We had seen this kind of unity among the people during the Emergency. But, that was a movement against a dictator. The people's movement witnessed for Lord Ram is heralding a new era," the resolution said.

It said the people of the country had to wait for several centuries and with the Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram at the grand temple, this people's movement became one that heralded a new era.

"This people's movement has emerged as one that sets a new narrative," it read.

It said for members of the Union Cabinet, this was not just a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but an opportunity that comes once in several lives.

"We are fortunate to be part of the country's highest committee -- the Cabinet -- at this moment in time," the resolution read.

"We, the Cabinet ministers, thank Prime Minister Modi under whose leadership Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha took place.

"The dream that Indian civilisation was seeing for the past many centuries has been fulfilled now," the resolution read. PTI SKU PK RT