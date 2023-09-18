Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Union Cabinet met here on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.

There was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting of which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there have been speculation on various bills, including the women reservation bill, that may come up during the session. PTI KR NAB ANB ANB