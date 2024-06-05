National

Union cabinet meets at PM Modi's residence to discuss government formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the north-east region, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 2, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union cabinet here on Tuesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats in the house.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence, a day after the results were declared, began at 11.30 am and will be followed by a meeting of the council of ministers, sources said.

This is the last meeting of Modi 2.0's cabinet and council of ministers. The cabinet may also recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats.

