Advertisment
#National

Union Cabinet passes resolution praising PM Modi for success of G20 Summit

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Sep 2023
Cabinet briefing by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Cabinet briefing by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and it was passed unanimously.

The Cabinet noted the successful hosting of the G20 Summit was a matter of great pride for the entire country with several initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Modi such as the launch of the Global Biofuels Association and the inclusion of the African Union in the bloc being adopted with a consensus, the minister said.

#African Union #Cabinet decision #G20 Summit #Global Biofuels Association #Union cabinet #Anurag Thakur #Narendra Modi
Advertisment
Subscribe