Union Cabinet to meet on June 5

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and may recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, which will begin at 11.30 am, a day after the general election results were declared.

Sources said Modi has convened the meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and is likely to recommend the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16. PTI SKC SKC SZM