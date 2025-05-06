Union Carbide waste disposal: Incineration starts at Pithampur plant

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) The incineration of 307 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has begun in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and is expected to be completed in 55 days, an official said on Tuesday.

The incineration process began around 7.45 pm on Monday at a disposal plant run by a private company in Pithampur, about 250 km from Bhopal, state Pollution Control Board's regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi told PTI.

He said as per the MP High Court's directive on March 27, the waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory is being burnt at the maximum rate of 270 kg per hour under the supervision of technical experts of the central and the state pollution control boards.

"We estimate that the entire waste of Union Carbide will be burnt to ashes in the next 50 to 55 days," Dwivedi said.

He said the emission of different gases and particles from the plant was being monitored through an online system.

The emission of particulate matter, hydrogen chloride, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, total organic carbon, hydrogen fluoride and nitrogen oxide is being monitored through this system, he said.

He added that the ambient air quality in the surrounding areas is also being checked.

Dwivedi said, "In the final stage of burning the waste, mercury emissions are being monitored for the first time online by installing a new sensor in the Pithampur plant." All the emissions are within the standard limits, he said.

He said that automatic machines were arranged to mix and weigh the waste in the prescribed quantity before putting it in the incinerator of this plant.

After burning all the garbage, the remaining ash will be disposed of safely so that it does not harm the environment, the official said.

As per the High Court's direction, the government has to present a status report on June 30 regarding waste disposal.

On January 2 this year, 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal was transported to the Pithampur plant.

A total of 30 tonnes of waste was incinerated at the plant in three tests.

After this, the state government told the High Court, citing the analysis report stating that during the three tests conducted at the rates of 135, 180 and 270 kg per hour respectively, the emissions were found to be within the prescribed standards.

According to the state government, the waste from the Union Carbide factory includes soil from the premises of this closed unit, reactor residue, Sevin (pesticide) residue, naphthal residue and "semi-processed" residue.

The State Pollution Control Board has stated that according to scientific evidence, the effect of Sevin and naphthal chemicals in this waste has now become "almost negligible".

According to the board, there is no existence of methyl isocyanate gas in this waste, and there are no radioactive particles of any kind.

On the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

At least 5,479 people were killed, and thousands were crippled. It is counted among the biggest industrial disasters in the world. PTI HWP ADU ARU