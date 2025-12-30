Union Civil Aviation Minister flags off next-generation helicopter Dhruv NG in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight of the next-generation civil helicopter Dhruv NG, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, to meet the requirements of the civil aviation market.

Before take-off from HAL here, the minister joined the pilot in the cockpit to gain firsthand insight into the helicopter’s advanced systems and features.

According to HAL officials, Dhruv NG, a sophisticated 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter engineered to master the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain is specifically upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market.

The helicopter, which represents a milestone in indigenous rotary-wing capability, has been designed for enhanced safety, performance, and passenger comfort.

The helicopter is equipped with twin Shakti 1H1C engines, providing enhanced power ratings and the advantage of internal maintenance capabilities within India.

It features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit, compliant with AS4 requirements, and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness, they said.

In terms of safety and reliability, Dhruv NG incorporates crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and a proven twin-engine configuration for high redundancy.

In terms of ride quality, the officials said that the helicopter has advanced vibration control systems to ensure a smooth ride, tailored for VIP and medical transport.

Listing its features, the officials said maximum take-off weight of the next-generation civil helicopter is stated to be 5,500 kg, with a maximum speed of around 285 km/h, range of around 630 km (with a 20-minute reserve), endurance of around three hours and 40 minutes, service ceiling of around 6,000 metres (high-altitude capable), and internal payload of around 1,000 kg.

The Dhruv NG features a highly configurable cabin (7.33 cubic metres) adaptable for various civilian roles. For VIP/VVIP transport, it has luxury furnishings for four to six passengers, with a maximum capacity of 14 passengers.

As for its Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (Air Ambulance) role, the helicopter is equipped with a layout for four stretchers along with a doctor and attendant.

Its specialised roles include offshore operations, law enforcement, and disaster relief (SAR).

The Dhruv Civil NG is stated by HAL as a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters. PTI AMP ROH