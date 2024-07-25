Union coal minister arrives in J'khand on two-day visit

Dhanbad, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday arrived here on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to review projects of the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

Reddy is also scheduled to visit coalfield fire zones and subsidence-prone areas of BCCL, an official said.

The minister was accompanied by Coal India Chairman P M Prasad during his arrival in Dhanbad.

“He will visit the Sijua area followed by the Kusund area where he would talk to the affected residents. Reddy will also go to the Belagaria Township, which has been constructed for displaced people of the fire-affected places,” the BCCL official said.

Besides, Reddy will hold a high-level meeting on the Jharia Master Plan (meant for rehabilitation of coalfield fire-affected residents) and increasing the production of BCCL, he added. PTI CORR SAN RBT