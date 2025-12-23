Union coal minister inaugurates centre of excellence at IIT-ISM Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday inaugurated a centre of excellence of critical mineral and mines simulator at IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad.

Reddy, who is on a two-day visit to the state, arrived here late in the evening and held a video conference with national and international experts on using advanced technology and innovation in the mining sector.

The minister also interacted with IIT-ISM students and discussed the development of mining technology.

Later, he held a review meeting with the officials of Coal India Limited (CIL) at BCCL headquarters over increasing coal production and maintaining quality as per requirement.

Reddy said he would visit the gas-affected Kenduadih area of the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) to take stock of the situation.

Following the emission of carbon monoxide gas in residential areas of Kenudadih since December 3, two women have died and many have fallen ill.

The minister said he would meet affected families and assess rehabilitation arrangements of displaced persons in Belagadia township.