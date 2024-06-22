Union culture minister visits National Museum, Purana Quila

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the National Museum and the historic Purana Quila after holding "marathon meetings" with officials in the ministries, a senior official said on Saturday.

A day before he led a yoga event at Sun Dial Lawns at the iconic Qutab Minar complex to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Shekhawat who recently took charge of the two ministries had also shared some photos and a video of the event.

The Union minister has now reached the ground himself after holding "marathon meetings" with officials in the ministries, the official said.

This week, he visited the National Museum and the Purana Quila and assessed the management, officials said.

Shekhawat believes that tourism and culture are going to play an important role in making a developed India. PTI KND NB NB