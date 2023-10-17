Union education minister launches web portal, special modules on Chandrayaan-3 for students

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a web portal and special modules on ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission for school students.

Advertisment

The web portal "Apna Chandrayaan" has activity-based support material such as quizzes and puzzles for students. The minister also released 10 special modules on Chandrayaan-3, offering a comprehensive overview of its various facets, including scientific, technological, and social aspects, as well as the emotional journey and team spirit of the scientists involved.

Pradhan described the success of Chandrayaan-3 as one of the most significant achievements of the 21st century that has inspired the children of the country the most. "Chandrayaan-3 has ignited confidence among students and inspired them to understand technology, which will help in developing scientific temperament among them," he said at the launch.

Pradhan also suggested making the modules launched today elective for all classes.

Advertisment

More modules will be prepared on 14 different topics including women empowerment, COVID-19 vaccination, India’s G20 Presidency, etc, he said.

"India completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission by using indigenous technologies," ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Somnath said.

The web portal launched today has a set of colouring books, online quizzes, jigsaw puzzles, picture builders, and inspiring stories in the form of graphic novels on Chandrayaan-3.

"For the foundational and preparatory levels colouring sheets, dot-to-dot activities, colour coding with instructions etc. have been prepared that will develop observation and awareness among the students. There will be online interactive quizzes for the preparatory, middle, and secondary levels including explanatory feedback for responses," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

"Digital certificates will be issued for all those who score more than 70 per cent, and the first 1,000 winners will receive age-appropriate books. Jigsaw Puzzles and picture builders for the foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels have also been developed. Also, there will be inspiring stories in the form of graphic novels depicting events that shaped ISRO’s journey up to Chandrayaan 3," he added. PTI GJS GJS NB NB