Union Finance Minister, Andhra CM welcome launch of 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' scheme

Visakhapatnam, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday welcomed the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme offers free health screenings for women ranging from blood pressure and diabetes to anaemia, tuberculosis, and cancer, along with medicines.

"Today is the prime minister's birthday, also Vishwakarma Diwas. On this day, the PM launched a fully women-centric programme (Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar). It is not surprising to me that the PM has done a programme (like this for) women today," said Sitharaman, addressing a 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' launch programme in Visakhapatnam.

According to the finance minister, in initiatives taken up by the PM, women are at the centre and policies are drafted around them.

Sitharaman observed that she learnt about these initiatives of Modi as a BJP worker when she went to participate in party programmes in Gujarat.

She highlighted that a woman can look after her family only when her health is good, which will eventually lead to the empowerment of her family.

Sitharaman called on women to make use of the scheme to undergo tests for health problems related to cancer, obesity, diabetes, dialysis and others.

Echoing Sitharaman, Naidu said 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' will be remembered throughout history.

Highlighting that Modi ushered in a great programme on his birthday, he called on women to make use of free medical tests through the scheme.

Akin to PM Modi working for a healthy, wealthy and happy society, the CM said he is also working to achieve it.

Further, he reiterated that PM Modi is the right leader at the right time in the right place for the country, who is working to make India number one in the world. PTI STH KH