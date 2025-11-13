Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Nagaland on 3-day official visit

Kohima, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Nagaland on Thursday on a three-day official visit.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM T R Zeliang and other cabinet ministers received Sitharaman at the Dimapur airport.

Welcoming the Union Finance minister to Nagaland, Rio said, "We look forward to her valuable insights and guidance in further strengthening our developmental initiatives and economic growth. I wish her a pleasant stay in Nagaland." Sitharaman will visit Dimapur, Kiphire, and Kohima as part of her developmental outreach and review of key central initiatives in the state.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Union minister's visit aims to assess the progress of central schemes, particularly in Nagaland's Aspirational district of Kiphire, and to strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the state on various development fronts.

From Dimapur, Sitharaman proceeded to Kiphire, where she is scheduled to review ongoing developmental projects, welfare initiatives, and meet with local stakeholders.

Her engagements include a visit to Kiphire District Hospital, interaction with tribal leaders and 'Lakhpati Didis' under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), followed by a review meeting on the Aspirational District Programme with district heads of departments.

On Friday, the Union Finance minister will continue her engagements in Kiphire, interacting with Anganwadi workers, and participating in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at Hopongkyu Memorial Hall.

She will also inaugurate the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kiphire, interact with students, and launch NSRLM stalls and a Credit Outreach Programme at the Government High School Ground.

Later in the day, Sitharaman will travel to Kohima, where she will witness the exchange of an MoU between the Telangana State Network (T-SAT) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

She is also scheduled to launch the 'SAMARTH' and Digital Hardware initiatives and interact with students at NIELIT Kohima.

On Saturday, the Union Finance minister will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Project at Niathu Resort, before departing for New Delhi later in the day. PTI NBS NBS RG