Union Finance Minister participates in temple crowning ceremony in Andhra Pradesh

Penugonda (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday participated as the chief guest in a local temple ceremony at Penugonda in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, where the deity has been adorned with a 1,500 gm gold crown, said an official.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy and other officials, the Union Finance Minister visited Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple and participated in the rituals leading up to crowning the deity, said an official press release.

As part of the rituals, Sitaraman offered prayers and carried the crown with her hands before it was adorned to the deity.

Narasapuam MLA and Government Chief Whip M Prasada Raju also accompanied Sitaraman.

