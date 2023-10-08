Union Fisheries Minister interacts with fisherfolk in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the expanded fishing harbour at Thengaithittu village here on Sunday.

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying also interacted with fisherfolk of Puducherry during his Sagar Parikrama yatra.

Rupala inaugurated the Rs 53.39 crore expanded fishing harbour project at Thengaithittu coastal village and also laid the foundation for various infrastructural facilities for fishermen including a fish landing centre at a cost of Rs 20.14 crore in Periya Kalapet and another such centre in Nallavadu being established at a cost of Rs 18.94 crore, a release from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare of Puducherry said.

During his interaction with the fisherfolk, Rupala highlighted the various schemes evolved and implemented by the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) across the country for the welfare of fisherfolk and also to augment fish production.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan along with Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributed Kisan Credit cards to 1,140 fishermen for a total amount of Rs 3.01 crore.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy distributed Rs 3,000 each to 18,504 fishermen families and financial relief to the fishermen to mitigate loss of income caused by the ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal during 2023-2024, the release said.

Puducherry Ministers K Lakshminarayanan, A Namassivayam and A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam and others were present. PTI CORR SS