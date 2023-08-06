Union govt afraid of Rahul, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut on delay in Cong leader's reinstatement as LS MP

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Union government was afraid of Rahul Gandhi and that is why the Congress leader is yet to be reinstated as Lok Sabha MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark.

On August 4, the apex had stayed Gandhi's conviction in the case, paving the way for his reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

"The swiftness with which he was disqualified as MP is not being seen after the SC staying the conviction. Three days have passed but the Lok Sabha Speaker is yet to reinstate him," Raut told reporters.

"The Central government is scared of Rahul Gandhi due to which he is yet to be reinstated as MP," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

Decrying the delay as well as the speaker's statement that he needs to study the SC order, Raut said, "We (opposition bloc) INDIA parties are meeting tomorrow to discuss our strategy." Gandhi was disqualified as LS MP on March 24 after the metropolitan court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15. PTI MR.

