Union govt imposed restrictions on Himachal for restoring Old Pension Scheme: Cong

Shimla, Mar 31 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday said the Union government imposed many restrictions on Himachal Pradesh for restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Advertisment

In a joint statement issued here, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania said the interests of the government employees are safe only under the Congress government.

The financial assistance received from the Centre was reduced, but the present state government is despite this determined that OPS will be provided to the employees under any circumstances, they said.

The Congress leaders added that during the tenure of the previous BJP-led state government, water cannons and sticks were used on the employees who asked for the restoration of the OPS.

"Employees struggled for a long time for the OPS and the present state government has fulfilled their long pending demand and CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu secured the future of employees without any political reason so that the employees do not have to ask for help from anyone in the old age and can spend the rest of their lives with self-respect," they said.

Hitting out at the six former MLAs who switched sides, they said that the rebels are now standing with the anti-employee BJP and are contesting the by-elections on the party's ticket. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS