Union Health Minister inaugurates 300-bed Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated 300-bed Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka.

The hospital houses over 120 critical-care beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and advanced Cath Labs, according to a statement by the hospital.

The event also marked the commencement of Max Healthcare Institute's 25-year celebrations.

It offers advanced tertiary and quaternary care across key specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, renal sciences, neurosciences, gastroenterology, robotic surgery, paediatrics, and organ transplants.

"Institutions like Max are vital partners in our vision of a Viksit Bharat, where public-private partnerships play a crucial role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and help make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and equitable," the Union minister said at the event.

Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Singh, who was also present at the event, said that the hospital's inauguration marks another chapter of providing Delhi’s citizens with excellent and state-of-the-art medical services.

Designed as a greenfield project, the hospital's architecture includes clean energy systems, a zero-liquid discharge mechanism, electric vehicle charging stations, and daylight-optimised architecture.

In its official statement, the hospital called the Dwarka branch's inauguration a step forward in its plan to add 3700 beds across key locations in India by 2028. PTI SGV NSM NSM MNK MNK