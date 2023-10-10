Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 'Centre for Brain and Mind' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences on Tuesday marked the World Mental Health Day 2023 by unveiling the "Centre for Brain and Mind" here which was virtually inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to NIMHANS, this centre is a ground-breaking venture which has been launched in collaboration with the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the generous contribution of Rs 100 crore from Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

This initiative builds upon the resources and repository generated by the Accelerator programme for Discovery in Brain disorders using Stem cells (ADBS project), earlier funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, it said.

"The primary focus of the centre involves a comprehensive investigation into a large cohort of severely mentally ill patients including those diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, or addiction within families. Over the next two decades, the research will focus on understanding the causes, correlates, and courses of these disorders, along with exploring potential interventions and treatments," a NIMHANS statement said.

The research will employ advanced techniques in imaging (with a dedicated MRI scanning facility), genetics, and stem cell biology.

NIMHANS, renowned for its clinical expertise, will play a pivotal role in clinical assessments and maintain a longstanding connection with families seeking help for generations, it said.

A key highlight is the commitment to openness and collaboration, with the database and repository becoming open source, the NIMHANS said.

"This move aims to maximise utilisation by scientists globally, fostering advancements in brain and mind research. The centre also emphasises public engagement and community outreach to ensure that research outputs are effectively communicated to patients and their families," the statement added.

Besides, the "Centre for Brain and Mind", the union minister also inaugurated the platinum jubilee auditorium and academic facility, and an administrative office complex.

The facility has been established, in keeping with the substantial surge in the number of students and academic programmes across various courses in psychiatry and allied specialties.

With an expansive 1,630-square metres, the facility – built at a cost of Rs 13.60 crore – includes a 345-seating capacity auditorium and an academic wing with two committee rooms, and other essential amenities.

It has also set up the new administrative office complex at a cost of Rs 11.11 crore to facilitate seamless coordination and enhance the efficiency of administrative operations, according to NIMHANS. PTI AMP RS KH