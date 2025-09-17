Union Health Minister Nadda inaugurates 'Namo Van' in Haryana's Rohtak

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) To enhance green cover, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday inaugurated the "Namo Van" in Sector 2 of Rohtak city on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by planting a sapling.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state's Co-operation Minister Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli were also present, an official statement said.

Nadda, along with the chief minister, pledged to protect the environment by planting around 10,000 saplings in the "Namo Van" with the active participation of Rohtak residents.

While interacting with nature lovers during the event, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi, through his vision of healthy living in a clean environment, is steering the nation towards a developed India. It is our collective responsibility to contribute in making this vision a reality, he added.

He encouraged women to participate in environmental protection in the same way they diligently manage their household responsibilities, and also become guardians of the environment by planting more saplings.

A large number of women who were present at the event assured Nadda and Saini that they would actively support the prime minister's campaign for a clean and healthy India.

Later in the day in Rohtak, Nadda along with Chief Minister Saini, watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Modi launching the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th 'Rashtriya Poshan Mah' campaigns, aimed at improving women's health and promoting nutrition, from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. PTI SUN MNK MNK