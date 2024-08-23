Union health ministry asks its institutes to design Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Union health ministry has asked all its institutes to design an appropriate Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies based on the traditions of the state where they are located.

The current practice of wearing the black robe and cap is a "colonial legacy", which needs to be changed, it said.

Currently, the black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry, the communication said. This attire originated in the middle ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies, it added.

"The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed," the communication said.

"Accordingly it has been decided by the ministry that the various institutes of the ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design (an) appropriate India(n) dress code for the convocation ceremony of their institute - based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located," the communication stated.

The ministry asked them to submit proposals in this regard which will be approved by the Union health secretary.