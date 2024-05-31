Union health secretary reiterates India's commitment to tobacco control

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Friday reiterated India's commitment to safeguarding current and future generations from the health, social, environmental, and economic harms associated with tobacco.

The Union health ministry organised an event on Friday to observe the 'World No Tobacco Day 2024'.

This year's theme, "Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference," underscores the urgent need to shield youths from the detrimental influences of tobacco consumption.

Chandra addressed the event through a video message, and emphasised the government's "proactive stance", implementing measures across various levels - local, national, regional, and global - to reduce tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke, thereby fostering healthier communities.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted how India's enforcement of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control has yielded "noticeable results", citing tangible outcomes evidenced by the tobacco surveillance and monitoring mechanisms in place.

To motivate young children and the youth to steer clear of tobacco, badminton player PV Sindhu was on Friday designated as the brand ambassador for Tobacco Control.

In a video message, Sindhu urged everyone to unite in the campaign against tobacco use, encouraging individuals to lead a tobacco-free life.